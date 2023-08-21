MacKenzie Weegar joined the Calgary Flames last summer via trade with the Florida Panthers. He, along with fellow Panthers teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, were some of Calgary's biggest additions. The 2022-23 season carried high expectations thanks to the new faces. Unfortunately, the Flames missed the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Missing the playoffs led to a fair few changes in Calgary. The team needed a new general manager after Brad Treliving decided against returning for a 10th season. And in the aftermath, the Flames fired head coach Darryl Sutter.

To fill these roles, the Flames remained in-house. Craig Conroy took the mantle as general manager, while Ryan Huska took over as the new head coach. This combination is one that has already left an impression on Weegar.

“I think with the two new hirings with Craig and ‘Husk', I think that was already moving in the right direction,” the defenseman told NHL.com. “There's lots of rumors of guys not wanting to be here or guys staying. To be honest, I kind of keep my head out of it and my nose out of it. I just want guys that want to be here. And I think Craig and Husk are on the same page.”

The Flames reportedly have a few players looking for an exit from Calgary, whether via trade or in NHL Free Agency next summer. Defenseman Noah Hanifin is one player who is rumored to have no interest in staying in Calgary long-term. Calgary also traded forward Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils earlier this summer.

Regardless of who wants out, the Flames desire a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Let's see if MacKenzie Weegar is right to place his faith in Craig Conroy and Ryan Huska to get the job done.