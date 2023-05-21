Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

The Calgary Flames parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving in April and then fired head coach Darryl Sutter soon after. The Flames are now finally getting around to picking a new GM, opting to go with assistant GM Craig Conroy for the role, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Conroy was among a group of four finalists for the role, with former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, former Toronto Maple Leafs GM Dave Nonis and former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman the three external candidates. It’s not a big surprise Calgary is sticking with the internal candidate, with Conroy a longtime member of the organization as a player and front-office member.

Conroy first joined the Flames as a player during the 2000-01 season. After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Kings, he returned to Calgary in the 2006-07 season and played there for the rest of his career. He retired in 2011 and joined the front office, getting promoted to the assistant GM role in 2014.

The Flames are turning to Craig Conroy to get them back in the playoffs after missing out in 2022-23, which came after they made the second round in 2021-22. Calgary just missed out on the postseason with 93 points, so all hope isn’t lost here, and the hope is Conroy’s leadership and a new head coach will get them going back in the right direction.

The Flames will also need better production from star Jonathan Huberdeau in 2023-24. After a 115-point season with the Florida Panthers last season, Huberdeau tallied just 55 points in 79 games in his first season in Calgary. Conroy’s head coach pick will need to make sure he gets more from the forward in order for the Flames to succeed.