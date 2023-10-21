Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson will be meeting with the National Hockey League after catching Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine with a wild flying elbow in the dying seconds of their loss on Friday night.

“Calgary's Rasmus Andersson will have a hearing today for Elbowing/Charging Columbus' Patrik Laine,” the NHL Department of Player Safety confirmed on Saturday.

Andersson caught Laine with a devastating check with just seconds left in the Jackets' 3-1 win over the Flames, and it seems likely that the Swede will miss all of his team's games next week.

Andersson catches Laine with a hit in the dying seconds of the game. pic.twitter.com/VvpTXylYYU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2023

Although the hit itself was dirty as Andersson left his feet and targeted the head, the fact it occurred with under 10 seconds left in regulation is probably what will cause the league to throw the book at the 26-year-old.

“I see a hit to the head and [Andersson] lifting his feet,” said Jackets coach Pascal Vincent on Friday night. “I saw the replay. That's illegal in my book. So we'll let the NHL deal with it.”

Also contributing to the length of the suspension will be the fact that the devastating hit injured Laine; the sniper is continuing to be evaluated and is day-to-day, the team announced on Saturday morning.

“Blue Jackets F Patrik Laine [upper body injury] did not travel with the club to Minnesota and will miss tonight's game vs. the Wild,” CBJ Pubic Relations confirmed.

It will be intriguing to see how many games the Flames will be without Rasmus Andersson, but it's safe to say he will at least be watching from the press box against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.