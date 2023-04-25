A new set of NBA Cards arrive in the form of new hexagons as Sequoia Games announces the upcoming Flex NBA Series 3 line of products.

A new line of products will become available soon as Flex NBA Series 3 will shortly become available for sale. And along with Series 3 is a fun new way to obtain your Flexagons, as Flex NBA Series 3 feature tiles now packaged in tear-away packs, giving players the same excitement of a collector opening a new booster pack to add more cards to their collection. These tear-away packs are also available to purchase either individually or as part of expansion boxes.

Here’s a list of the upcoming new products under the Flex NBA Series 3 line:

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

  • Series 3 Two-Player Starter Set ($39.99) – Now comes in boxes that are much more portable, Serieis 3 Two-Player Starter Sets come with everything you need to start playing the game with a friend. It contains 10 Flexagons in 5 tear-away packs, 2 game mats, 4 FX Tiles, 1 Play Action Die, and 1 Ball Die, as well as Damage & Status Effects Tokens.
  • Standard Single Expansion Pack ($8.99) – Single expansion pack that contains 1 randomized Flexagon player tile of any level – a fun new way to crack packs and collect new Flexagon Tiles.
  • Standard 3-Pack Expansion ($19.99) – Single expansion pack that contains 3 randomized Flexagon player tiles of any level.
  • Rising Star x Rookie 3-Pack Expansion ($22.99) – Get a different flavor of an expansion pack and get 3 randomized Flexagon player tiles with 1 guaranteed Rising Star-tier player and 2 guaranteed Rookie-tier player tiles.
  • All-Star 3-Pack Expansion ($24.99) – The quickest way to get ahead of the competition. Each pack contains 1 guaranteed All-Star-tier player tile and 2 randomized player tiles of any level.
  • All-NBA 3-Pack Expansion ($29.99) – Get ahead of the competition and show off 1 guaranteed All-NBA-tier player tile that comes with 2 randomized player tiles.
  • Standard Single Pack Expansion Box ($159.99) – Containing a total of 20 new tiles, start a new collection with this expansion box that comes with twenty standard single expansion tear-away packs.
  • Standard 3-Pack Expansion Box ($139.99) – Containing a total of 21 new tiles, start a new collection with this expansion box that contains 21 randomized Flexagon player tiles of any level found inside 7 Standard 3-Pack Expansion tear-away packs.
  • Rising Star x Rookie 3-Pack Expansion Box ($160.99) – Create a collection of the biggest stars of tomorrow. Containing a total of 21 new tiles, this expansion box contains 7 Rising Star x Rookie 3-Pack Expansions, for a total of 7 guaranteed Rising Star-tier player tiles and 14 guaranteed Rookie-tier player tiles.
  • All-Star 3-Pack Expansion Box ($174.99) – Get ahead of the competition with 7 All-Star 3-Pack Expansion tear-away packs, for a total of 7 guaranteed All-Star-tier player tiles and 14 any-tier player tiles to back them up.
  • All-NBA 3-Pack Expansion Box ($209.99) – Become the greatest player of Flex NBA when you pick up 7 All-NBA 3-Pack Expansion tear-away packs right away, giving your team a big boost in the form of 7 guaranteed All-NBA-tier player tiles and 14 any-tier player tiles to back them up.
  • Golden State Warriors 2022 Championship Team Set ($34.99) – Hedge your bets and go all-in on the Warriors as you support them in this year’s campaign for a two-peat. Get the Golden State Warriors 2022 Championship Team Set and acquire a whole complete set containing 5 Flexagons, 1 exclusive Warriors Game Board, 4 FX Tiles, 1 Play Action Die, 1 Ball Die, and Damage & Status Effects Tokens.
RECOMMENDED
New Flex NBA Products feature LeBron James Kevin Durant Luka Doncic Giannis Antetokounmpo Stephen Curry

New Flex NBA Products feature LeBron, KD, Steph, Luka, and Giannis

Franz Christian Irorita ·

Flex NBA Holiday Season Promo

Get these Amazing Flex NBA Products this Holiday Season

Franz Christian Irorita ·

Of course, previous sets like the ones released back in December can still be purchased from the official Sequoia Games website.