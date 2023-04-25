Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

A new set of NBA Cards arrive in the form of new hexagons as Sequoia Games announces the upcoming Flex NBA Series 3 line of products.

A new line of products will become available soon as Flex NBA Series 3 will shortly become available for sale. And along with Series 3 is a fun new way to obtain your Flexagons, as Flex NBA Series 3 feature tiles now packaged in tear-away packs, giving players the same excitement of a collector opening a new booster pack to add more cards to their collection. These tear-away packs are also available to purchase either individually or as part of expansion boxes.

Here’s a list of the upcoming new products under the Flex NBA Series 3 line:

Of course, previous sets like the ones released back in December can still be purchased from the official Sequoia Games website.