A new set of NBA Cards arrive in the form of new hexagons as Sequoia Games announces the upcoming Flex NBA Series 3 line of products.
A new line of products will become available soon as Flex NBA Series 3 will shortly become available for sale. And along with Series 3 is a fun new way to obtain your Flexagons, as Flex NBA Series 3 feature tiles now packaged in tear-away packs, giving players the same excitement of a collector opening a new booster pack to add more cards to their collection. These tear-away packs are also available to purchase either individually or as part of expansion boxes.
Here’s a list of the upcoming new products under the Flex NBA Series 3 line:
- Series 3 Two-Player Starter Set ($39.99) – Now comes in boxes that are much more portable, Serieis 3 Two-Player Starter Sets come with everything you need to start playing the game with a friend. It contains 10 Flexagons in 5 tear-away packs, 2 game mats, 4 FX Tiles, 1 Play Action Die, and 1 Ball Die, as well as Damage & Status Effects Tokens.
- Standard Single Expansion Pack ($8.99) – Single expansion pack that contains 1 randomized Flexagon player tile of any level – a fun new way to crack packs and collect new Flexagon Tiles.
- Standard 3-Pack Expansion ($19.99) – Single expansion pack that contains 3 randomized Flexagon player tiles of any level.
- Rising Star x Rookie 3-Pack Expansion ($22.99) – Get a different flavor of an expansion pack and get 3 randomized Flexagon player tiles with 1 guaranteed Rising Star-tier player and 2 guaranteed Rookie-tier player tiles.
- All-Star 3-Pack Expansion ($24.99) – The quickest way to get ahead of the competition. Each pack contains 1 guaranteed All-Star-tier player tile and 2 randomized player tiles of any level.
- All-NBA 3-Pack Expansion ($29.99) – Get ahead of the competition and show off 1 guaranteed All-NBA-tier player tile that comes with 2 randomized player tiles.
- Standard Single Pack Expansion Box ($159.99) – Containing a total of 20 new tiles, start a new collection with this expansion box that comes with twenty standard single expansion tear-away packs.
- Standard 3-Pack Expansion Box ($139.99) – Containing a total of 21 new tiles, start a new collection with this expansion box that contains 21 randomized Flexagon player tiles of any level found inside 7 Standard 3-Pack Expansion tear-away packs.
- Rising Star x Rookie 3-Pack Expansion Box ($160.99) – Create a collection of the biggest stars of tomorrow. Containing a total of 21 new tiles, this expansion box contains 7 Rising Star x Rookie 3-Pack Expansions, for a total of 7 guaranteed Rising Star-tier player tiles and 14 guaranteed Rookie-tier player tiles.
- All-Star 3-Pack Expansion Box ($174.99) – Get ahead of the competition with 7 All-Star 3-Pack Expansion tear-away packs, for a total of 7 guaranteed All-Star-tier player tiles and 14 any-tier player tiles to back them up.
- All-NBA 3-Pack Expansion Box ($209.99) – Become the greatest player of Flex NBA when you pick up 7 All-NBA 3-Pack Expansion tear-away packs right away, giving your team a big boost in the form of 7 guaranteed All-NBA-tier player tiles and 14 any-tier player tiles to back them up.
- Golden State Warriors 2022 Championship Team Set ($34.99) – Hedge your bets and go all-in on the Warriors as you support them in this year’s campaign for a two-peat. Get the Golden State Warriors 2022 Championship Team Set and acquire a whole complete set containing 5 Flexagons, 1 exclusive Warriors Game Board, 4 FX Tiles, 1 Play Action Die, 1 Ball Die, and Damage & Status Effects Tokens.
Of course, previous sets like the ones released back in December can still be purchased from the official Sequoia Games website.