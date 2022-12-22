By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

New Flex NBA products have just arrived. Check out how much these new Flexagons can add to your collection and up your chances of winning some Flex competitions, featuring some of today’s greatest like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, as well as new draft picks that will serve as the future of the League.

Artist Series – Blake Jamieson Remix

Five new expansion sets are now available for purchase on the Flex NBA Store – each one featuring one of the League’s greatest stars today. Each of these expansion sets contains a guaranteed Flexagon of a current NBA Player – so you won’t be putting your luck up to chance. Plus, you not only get one Flexagon – you get two: A Basic version of the player and an All-Star version of the player, the latter of which uses artwork by Blake Jamieson himself.

Artist Series – Blake Jamieson Remix Contents:

1 NEW Player All-Star Flexagon Tile featuring artwork by Blake Jamieson

1 Player Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Blake Jamieson Remix Packs:

LeBron James Artist Series Set – Blake Jamieson Remix

Stephen Curry Artist Series Set – Blake Jamieson Remix

Luka Doncic Artist Series Set – Blake Jamieson Remix

Giannis Antetokounmpo Artist Series Set – Blake Jamieson Remix

Kevin Durant Artist Series Set – Blake Jamieson Remix

Each one of the Blake Jamieson Artist Series Set cost $29.99. These Blake Jamieson Remix Flexagons are exclusive to this set – however, their regular artwork sets can still be found from other expansion and Starter Sets.

New Flex NBA Draft Pick Pair Sets

Another new expansion series that was recently released is the Draft Pick Pair Sets Series. These products consist of one Basic Flexagon and one Rookie Flexagon each for five of the league’s most promising draft pick teams for 2022. These are also surefire ways to make the power level of your collection spike with certainty as there is no randomness involved in the Flexagons you’ll be getting from these sets. These are also perfect for fans of specific NBA teams in expanding their collection of Flexagons from their favorite teams.

Flex NBA Draft Pick Series Set Contents:

1 NEW Rookie Flexagon Tile featuring new artwork

1 Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Sacramento Kings – Draft Pick Series Set

1 NEW Keegan Murray Rookie Flexagon Tile featuring new artwork

1 Davion Mitchell Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Orlando Magic – Draft Pick Series Set

1 NEW Paolo Banchero Rookie Flexagon Tile featuring new artwork

1 Cole Anthony Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Detroit Pistons – Draft Pick Series Set

1 NEW Jaden Ivey Rookie Flexagon Tile featuring new artwork

1 Cade Cunningham Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Houston Rockets – Draft Pick Series Set

1 NEW Jabari Smith JR. Rookie Flexagon Tile featuring new artwork

1 Jalen Green Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Oklahoma City Thunder – Draft Pick Series Set

1 NEW Chet Holmgren Rookie Flexagon Tile featuring new artwork

1 Josh Giddey Basic Flexagon Tile

3 FX Tiles

Each one of the Draft Pick Series Sets cost $29.99. Take note that none of these Flexagons are exclusive to these expansion sets – but the Rookie Flexagons’ new artwork can only be found in this set. The Rookie Flexagon’s original art Tiles are still obtainable from Series 2 Expansion Sets.

If you’re looking to start your Flex NBA collection or add more to your current roster, then you should check out these Holiday Season Flex NBA promos that are currently ongoing for the maximum bang for your buck.