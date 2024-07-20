Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is the latest game from A44, makers of Ashen, and this time they’re embarking on a bold new premise for a rogue-lite. Hunt down Gods with your trusty guns, and battle for the future of humanity. Here is everything you need to know about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Release Date: July 18, 2024

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Launch Trailer

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn was released on July 18, 2024, for the PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by A44 Games (Ashen) and published by Kepler Interactive (Pacific Drive, Cat Quest III). The game retails for $39.99.

Gameplay

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Official Extended Gameplay Overview Trailer

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an action-adventure game played in the third-person perspective whose gameplay is described by the devs as an “explosive rogue-lite.” Using melee weapons and firearms, the player will have to battle against the old gods, fighting to conserve ammunition and using the valuable resource only when necessary.

Whether to use or conserve ammo will be an important balance for the player to strike as they explore the game’s open world.

Similar to other Souls-inspired games, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has a heavy emphasis on parrying. Successful attacks and parries will fill a gauge that when completed, impairs enemies and makes them susceptible to a one-hit-kill attack. Defeating enemies using the main character’s ax will also replenish ammunition for their firearm.

The player is accompanied by a fox-like creature named Enki. Enki can be used to distract and stun enemies, teleport the player, or infuse the player’s attacks with magic. Enki’s powers also allow the player to absorb bosses’ abilities.

With an open world divided into three different regions, players can take on side quests and partake in multiple side activities. While exploring this world, players can meet new allies who can accompany the player on their travels. Players can also obtain new weapons through exploration or by purchasing them from settlements.

Apart from new weapons, the game also offers progression through the purchase of permanent abilities.

Story

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Story Trailer

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, players take on the role of Nor Vanek. Nor is part of a coalition that has to go against the Old Gods to ensure the survival of humanity. The Old Gods emerged from a long slumber as the Door to the Great Below was opened for some explicable reason. This unleashed the gods and their armies of the dead, putting the lands of Kien under siege.

Now, at the brink of its destruction, the coalition realizes that playing defense will not save humanity. They have to go after the Old Gods and defeat them. Nor thus has to take on the endeavor of traveling throughout Kien, hunting down the Old Gods and putting a stop to their infernal onslaught.

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Nor Vanek and Enki are on a quest for vengeance against the Old Gods. Represent the Coalition Army and slaughter the army of the dead. Kill all the old gods. Your battle begins now.

