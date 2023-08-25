Florence Pugh's net worth in 2023 is $8 million. Pugh is a famous actress who has starred in major films such as Don't Worry Darling, Black Widow, The Commuter, The Falling, Lady Macbeth, and many more.

She is an Oscar Award nominee, a MTV Movie +TV Award nominee, a Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, and a Critics Choice Super Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Florence Pugh's net worth in 2023.

Florence Pugh's net worth in 2023 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Florence Pugh was born on January 3, 1996, in Oxford, England. She attended Wychwood School before transferring to St. Edward's School. Pugh suffered from tracheomalacia as a child.

Florence Pugh's early acting career

In 2014, Pugh made her big-screen debut in the film The Falling. Since then, Pugh became a fixture in the movie theaters. She made an appearance in a string of successful films such as The Commuter, Lady Macbeth, Outlaw King, and Malevolent. She also appeared in television programs such as Marcella, King Lear, and the Little Drummer Girl.

Florence Pugh's breakthrough 2019

In 2019, Pugh starred in the WWE biographical film Fighting With My Family. Here, Pugh portrayed Saraya Knight or WWE's Paige. Fighting With My Family would go on to gross $41.5 million worldwide. Pugh's performance here was awarded with a London Critics Circle Film Award for British/Irish Actress of the Year.

During the same year, Pugh also starred in the horror film Midsommar. Midsommar would go on to gross $48 million worldwide. Moreover, Pugh's performance in Midsommar earned her a Golden Schmoes Award nomination for Breakthrough Performance of the Year. She also earned a pair of CinEuphoria Award nominations.

However, among her films in 2019, it was Little Women that catapulted her into stardom. Pugh earned a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Furthermore, she also earned her first Oscar Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Starring in the film alongside Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan, Little Women would gross nearly $219 million around the world.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

one year ago today we were introduced to florence pugh as yelena belova in black widow and i’ve been unwell ever since pic.twitter.com/qwYlqXGhyj — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) July 9, 2022

After a successful 2019, Pugh made a smashing Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Scarlett Johansson's standalone film Black Widow. Black Widow would go on to gross nearly $380 million worldwide. Pugh raked in $5 million. She also earned a pair of People's Choice Awards nominations and a Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie.

Pugh reprised the role of Yelena Belova in Disney's TV miniseries Hawkeye, where she acted alongside Hollywood sensations Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. For her performance, Pugh received a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy.

Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling was a much-anticipated film directed by no other than Olivia Wilde. The horror film also featured Pugh opposite former One Direction star Harry Styles and Star Trek lead man Chris Pine. Don't Worry Darling grossed $87.6 million worldwide.

For making the character Alice come to life, rumors circulated that Pugh earned $700,000. This amount was quite a far cry from Styles' paycheck of $2.5 million. However, Wilde has denied those rumors. Nevertheless, the role still earned Pugh a MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Performance in a Movie,

Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer

As of late, Oppenheimer has been well-received by fans around the world. Here, Pugh acted alongside major Hollywood stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. Oppenheimer grossed around $723 million worldwide to become Pugh's highest-grossing film of her acting career.

For making Jean Tatlock come to life, Pugh was paid $50,000, as per Sportskeeda. This was a far cry compared to her fellow costars, who earned paychecks worth at least $10 million each. Director Christopher Nolan also apologized to Pugh for how small her part was.

Florence Pugh's other notable works

Apart from Black Widow, Don't Worry Darling, and Oppenheimer, Pugh's other notable works include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, A Good Person, The Wonder, the short Father of the Bride Part 3, and television series Human Resources. The Wonder would earn Pugh a British Independent Film Award.

Florence Pugh's future movie projects

Given Pugh's rise in popularity, it seems like she is on the way to become an established A-lister. In fact, she is set to star in future productions, including We Live in Time, The Pack, and Dune: Part Two.

Moreover, Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in MCU's Thunderbolts. Pugh's starring role in Thunderbolts will double her salary compared to her MCU debut in Black Widow. In fact, she will be enjoying a lucrative paycheck worth $10 million.

Pugh also is rumored to be the favorite to play Rapunzel in the live-action remake of Tangled.

Florence Pugh's endorsement deals

With Pugh making waves in the entertainment industry, it isn't surprising that various brands have partnered up with the budding MCU star. Based on reports, Pugh has posed for Italian fashion brand Maison Valentino and popular clothing brand J. Crew.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Florence Pugh's net worth in 2023?