Fresh off her memorable performance in Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh's Rapunzel role for Tangled is swirling around. Word has it that Disney is eyeing Pugh to step into the shoes of Rapunzel in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled.

While Disney remains tight-lipped about the rumor, it has sparked a frenzy of excitement across social media platforms. As of now, the details around a potential Florence Pugh's Rapunzel role are scarce. It's unclear whether any formal talks have taken place between Pugh and Disney prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Or where exactly the remake stands in its development.

Disney's Tangled has been in talks for a live-action remake for quite a while now, with recent triumphs from The Lion King and Aladdin. The anticipation went up for fans after Disney's announcement of a Moana remake. This suggests the beloved fairy tale could be the next gem in their crown of revamped classics.

Dan Fogelman penned Tangled's screenplay and directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard. The animated film boasted talented casts including Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, and Jeffrey Tambor. And it has garnered both commercial success and critical acclaim, earning multiple Academy Award nominations.

The tale's popularity extended to a short film and TV spinoff, with Mandy Moore reprising her iconic role as Rapunzel.

Now, Tangled live-action version continues to enchant audiences on Disney+. But the premiere date remains a mystery for now. And the anticipation for a possible Florence Pugh's Rapunzel in this beloved tale is building as well—leaving fans eagerly awaiting any official news from the House of Mouse itself.