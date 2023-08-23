Supposedly, Christopher Nolan apologized to Florence Pugh during the casting process of Oppenheimer.

In Oppenheimer, Pugh plays Jean Tatlock — a member of the Communist Party and J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) love interest. She doesn't have a big role — mostly appearing in flashbacks and dream sequences — but still is a critical part of Oppenheimer's character arc.

During an interview with MTV, Pugh recalled her early conversations with Nolan. She said that despite the small nature of the role, she was game — even if she was a “coffee maker.”

When she met with Nolan in New York City, he apologized, but Pugh didn't want that. “I was like, ‘Please don't apologize.' And then he said, ‘We'll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide,'” she recalled. “I completely understand the sizing thing. I remember even when I got the script, being like, ‘I know I'm gonna do it.'”

Florence Pugh has starred in the likes of Midsommar, Little Women, Black Widow, and Don't Worry Darling. Later this year, she will star in Dune: Part Two.

Oppenheimer has been a massive success for Universal — even with its Barbie competition. The film chronicles the titular physicist's role in the Manhattan Project and development of the first nuclear weapons. It has been a critical and financial success, as positive reviews poured in on top of the box office legs it has shown.

To date, Oppenheimer has grossed a whopping $722 million worldwide. This is after an $82 million domestic opening. The film has continued to leg out despite Barbie dominating the top spot and other wide releases coming and going. Taking over IMAX auditoriums as Christopher Nolan has done has helped, but that's just a genius move by a genius filmmaker.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.