Florida A&M football landed a commitment from former four-star wide receiver Keyon Brown who is expected to join the team next season, per a report by Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Brown was a sought-after recruit after he graduated from Rickards High School. At Rickards he played under head coach Quintin Lewis and was productive for the team, nabbing 26 receptions for 588 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 2022 season. His play led him to be ranked 26th best on the ESPN 300.

Brown initially signed a National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma but delayed enrollment to the Sooners to become a student at Garden City Community College. He's played in two games for Graden City and is a receiver and kickoff returner. Brown will surely be a star for a Florida A&M team that has been dominant in their first three seasons in the SWAC. They've only lost two conference games, with both losses being to the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers in 2021 and 2022. Florida A&M made the FCS playoffs in 2021 but lost to Southeastern Louisiana 38-14.

Flordia A&M also has a couple of players who have gotten the opportunity to play professionally after their time in college. Wide receiver Xavier Smith and linebacker Isaiah Land played in the 2023 NFL Preseason, with Land signing with the Indianapolis Colts at the conclusion of the season. Safety Markeese Bell currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys and has played for the team since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in the 2022 off-season.

Brown is sure to make a difference for a Rattler team that aims to compete for a Celebration Bowl championship both this year and in the future.