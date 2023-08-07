In a shocking move, Jackson State football's John Graves III is headed to Florida A&M. The defensive tackle posted news of his transfer to the Rattlers on his Twitter account Saturday afternoon. Graves, a former Southeastern Lousiana standout, announced his transfer to Jackson State in April. Graves joins 13 other defensive players that have entered the transfer portal from Jackson State since the end of the season.

After spending three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, Graves received honorable mention All-Southland Conference recognition in 2021. Graves tallied 54 tackles and five sacks in his time with the Lions. He then entered the transfer portal and committed to Jackson State. With the departure of Nyles Gaddy, a standout defensive lineman who transferred to Missouri in May, Graves was expected to provide support on the defensive line.

Gaddy was productive for Jackson State, playing 24 games in two seasons with the team. In the 2022 season, he totaled 40 tackles (26 solo), 7 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles for the Tigers. Gaddy's play helped Jackson State's defense be ranked number 1 in the FCS.

Graves joins a Florida A&M University team that aims to win the SWAC championship and clinch a birth in the Celebration Bowl. The Rattlers look to compensate for the loss of 2021 Buck Buchanan winner and linebacker Isaiah Land, who was signed as an Undrafted Free Agent to the Dallas Cowboys in May. The team also lost All-American defensive lineman Kamari Stevens, who reentered the transfer portal and committed to first-year FBS competitor Jacksonville State.

Floria A&M and Jackson State are set to match up in the Orange Blossom Classic on September 3rd at 3 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN.