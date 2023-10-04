Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons doubled down on his support of starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa after Simmons's response to Moussa's critics on Twitter Sunday. Simmons addressed the growing calls for Moussa to be benched and his weekend response on this week's SWAC Coaches Call per video of his comments by HBCU Sports

“He’s an unquestioned leader of this team and unquestioned starter,” Simmons said. “There is no quarterback competition. Moussa can’t play himself out of the position. We go as he goes.”

Criticism from Flordia A&M fans reached a fever pitch after FAMU's 31-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State in Week 5. Despite Florida A&M's top-ranked passing offense, averaging 260 yards per game, they struggled to score in the first half of their game against Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils, who are ranked 8th in total defense (allowing 412 total offensive yards per game) and 11th in passing defense (allowing 268 yards per game), posed a challenge for the Rattlers.

Coach Willie Simmons took to Twitter on Sunday morning to respond to critics of Moussa and the calls for him to be benched, saying, “BREAKING NEWS!!! I’m not in the least bit concerned about what anyone says about @jeremy_moussa! We embrace the passion from the critics, but he’s earned the right to lead us. And leaders must be allowed to work through their mistakes and he will!”

The Rattlers head to Baton Rouge to face perennial rival Southern University, who boasts the #1 pass defense in the SWAC through the first 6 weeks of the season.