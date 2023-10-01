Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons isn't a fan of critics calling for starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa to be benched and he expressed how he felt on his Twitter/X account. Although Florida A&M is ranked 1st in passing offense averaging 260 yards per game the Rattlers had trouble scoring in the first half of their contest against Mississippi Valley State, who is ranked 8th in total defense (giving up 412 total offensive yards a game) and 11th in passing offense (giving up 268 yards a game).

In Simmons's post-game remarks via reporting by HBCU Sports, he spoke about the offensive struggles and said, “We’re much better than what we’re showing. We have to find a way to put that holy grail game together for 60 minutes. Happy with the win, but not pleased with how we played at times.”

Florida A&M fans were also displeased and some took to Twitter to share their discontent with the offense that only scored 10 points vs. the Delta Devils in the first half of Saturday's contest.

“Coach Simmons Don't Trot Jeremy Moussa Back On My Field No More I've Seen Enough,” popular FAMU-based Twitter account Paraody Rattler tweeted.

Simmons saw the criticism and tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS!!! I’m not in the least bit concerned about what anyone says about @jeremy_moussa! We embrace the passion from the critics, but he’s earned the right to lead us. And leaders must be allowed to work through their mistakes and he will!”

Simmons is justified in sticking by Moussa, as the team is firmly in the lead of the SWAC East as they head to Baton Rouge to face off against Southern University.