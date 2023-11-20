Jackson State leads all of the FCS in attendance but several other HBCUs are in the top 10 among all schools.

HERO Sports recently released the 2023 regular season attendance figures for all FCS member schools. Once again, Jackson State led all of FCS in attendance, bringing in more fans on average than second-ranked Montana State. However, several other HBCUs were also featured on the list with prominent attendance numbers.

Flordia A&M, Southern, Alabama State, and Norfolk State join Jackson State in the top 10 of highest FCS attendance, and Alabama A&M and Alcorn aren't that far off. HBCU fans are passionate about attendance numbers, seeing it as a sign of rising interest in the sport of HBCU football as well as the popularity of their institutions. These attendance numbers are sure to make numerous fans excited and cause a lot of discourse in the HBCU community.

Below are the HBCU Attendance numbers, courtesy of HERO Sports.

HBCU 2023 Attendance Number Overall FCS Ranking 2022 Attendance Number Percentage change (2022 to 2023) Jackson State University 30,060 1st 42,049 -28.51% Florida A&M University 17,616 6th 14,418 +22.18% Southern University 17,465 7th 19,844 -11.98% Alabama State University 17,385 8th 18,069 -3.78% Norfolk State 15,656 9th 9,571 +63.57% Alabama A&M University 12,934 13th 8,112 +59.44% Alcorn State University 12,018 14th 16,527 -27.28% South Carolina State 10,681 21st 9,766 +9.36% North Carolina A&T 9,582 29th 12,781 -25.02% North Carolina Central 9,055 33rd 7,783 +16.34% University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 7,761 45th 6,609 +17.43% Hampton University 7,431 47th 2,956 +151.38% Texas Southern 7,422 48th 10,677 -30.48% Bethune-Cookman 6,398 58th 6,714 -4.7% Grambling 6,170 60th 9,788 -36.96% Prairie View A&M 6,062 62nd 6,090 -0.45% Mississippi Valley State 5,692 66th 3,851 +47.80% Howard University 5,433 75th 6,793 -20.02% Tennessee State 5,400 77th 9,811 -44.95% Delaware State 5,009 82nd 2,160 +131.89%

Observations

The biggest finding in the numbers gathered by HERO Sports comes from Jackson State's attendance numbers. Jackson State still maintained its status as the most active FCS fan base even after the departure of Deion Sanders to Colorado in December 2022. The attendance numbers only decreasing by 28.51% shows that Jackson State fans support didn't dip significantly after last year and should hold steady for the following seasons.

The biggest year-over-year attendance increases came from Hampton University and Delaware State University, who saw significant gains in fan support at the games. Also of note, Florida A&M surged to 6th on the FCS Attendance list, bringing in an extra 3,000 fans on average this season.