In a surprising turn of events, Savannah James, renowned philanthropist and wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, has supported Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Marching 100 in the ESPN Band of the Year competition. Known for their immaculate musicianship and thrilling live performances, the Marching 100 has drawn the interest of prominent individuals such as James and the HBCU community.

James showed her enthusiasm for the Marching 100 in a compelling Instagram post, praising their commitment to academic and musical success, saying in the video:

“What's up y'all, it's Savannah James and I'm so thrilled to be here representing FAMU's Marching 100 band for the ESPN Band of The Year competition. Your support is super crucial. I'm calling every FAMU fan to cast their vote each week on the Lockerverse app for the only ‘King James' HBCU school…So you know James Gang is rocking with the Marching 100, but we want to know who you think the best band is.”

She acknowledged the band’s influence on the university’s culture and praised them for being a source of inspiration and pride for the FAMU community. FAMU and the James family are very familiar, considering that LeBron James has a university sponsorship.

The FAMU community and others are excited about Savannah James’ endorsement. By sharing their personal stories and recollections of the Band’s thrilling concerts, supporters and admirers unite behind the Marching 100.

As a part of the Cricket Celebration Bowl weekend, the Band of the Year competition is set to take place sometime before the traditional football game featuring the MEAC & SWAC champion.

This competition will have HBCU bands from Division I and Division II schools showcasing their musical skills and the authentic culture of a historically black college.

HBCU marching bands and football are closely intertwined, with the bands enhancing the overall football game experience, contributing to school spirit, showcasing talent, and preserving cultural heritage. Their performances add a unique and vibrant dimension to HBCU football games, making them a distinctive and cherished tradition in American sports and culture.