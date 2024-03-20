Florida A&M is parting ways with long-time men's basketball coach Robert McCullum. Per a statement released by the athletics department on Wednesday, Florida A&M will not be renewing McCullum's contract, which expires on June 30th. A search committee will be created to lead a national search to determine the next head coach of the men's basketball program.
“I want to thank Coach McCullum for his dedication to FAMU and our basketball student-athletes,” Florida A&M Vice President of Athletics Tiffani Dawn Sykes said in a statement. “He has led this program with integrity and has positively influenced countless young men, both players and coaches. We wish Coach McCullum and his family the very best in the future.”
McCullum was named the coach of the Rattlers in May 2017, even beating out two-time NBA champion and Jackson State alumnus Lindsey Hunter and former Florida State coach Pat Kennedy. McCullum found success at the helm of the program in the first four seasons, leading the team to four consecutive winning seasons in their conference.
He also led Flordia A&M during their transition from the MEAC to the SWAC, boasting an 11-7 record in the conference and a seven-game win streak. He also coached Rattler standout MJ Randolph, who eventually went on to become the SWAC Player of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.
However, the Rattlers struggled the past two seasons. They finished the 2022-2023 season with a 7-22 overall record (5-13 in conference) and a 6-23 overall record (4-14 in conference). Amongst the more notable losses, the team was upset by SIAC program Albany State University in a 92-85 finish on November 29th.
What's next for the Rattlers?
To anticipate the Rattlers' potential next hire, consider the precedent established in the women's basketball team's coach search. Following the resignation of former head coach Shalon Pillow, Sykes hired Bridgette Gordon to lead the women's basketball program.
Although Gordon didn't have experience as a head coach, she had 19 years of experience as an assistant coach for various programs. The Rattlers had a better season than the year prior, finishing the season 8-10 in the conference and boasting SWAC Player of the Year Ahriahna Grizzle. They clinched a bid to the SWAC tournament but ultimately lost a close contest to Grambling State in the opening round.
Perhaps the hire for the men's basketball team could be similar to the hire of Gordon. Also of note, former NBA standouts Jerry Stackhouse and Juwan Howard are available after being let go from their respective programs following the end of the regular season. As the national search commences, it will be interesting to see if they are two names that will express interest in leading the program.
The search for the Rattlers' next head coach is currently ongoing.