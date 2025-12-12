Five people have been indicted in connection with the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, bringing his family and the Baton Rouge community a step closer to justice nearly a year after the tragic incident. Wilson died earlier this year during an off-campus fraternity ritual while attempting to pledge Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., a loss that sparked renewed outrage and calls for stronger anti-hazing protections.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, the case remains ongoing. In March, Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith were arrested for their roles in Wilson’s death. Investigators say Wilson collapsed in an off-campus warehouse after receiving repeated blows to the chest from fraternity members during an alleged hazing ritual. McCray, who faces the most serious accusations, is alleged to have delivered the fatal blow.

The grand jury returned multiple indictments: McCray was charged with manslaughter and principal to felony hazing; Thurman was indicted for principal to felony hazing and three counts of obstruction of justice; and Smith was charged with principal to manslaughter, principal to felony hazing, and obstruction of justice. Authorities say additional developments in the case are expected as the investigation continues.

“We are continuing to investigate,” Moore said. “The main thing are telephones that are being downloaded and other evidence and then hopefully cooperation of people that are now indicted.”

Two additional suspects have also been indicted in connection with Wilson’s death. Winston Sanders, 22, was charged with principal to felony hazing and two counts of obstruction of justice, while Jaydn Landrum, 24, was indicted for principal to felony hazing. A third individual, Jaelyn Grissom, 21, has not been charged at this time but could face future charges if further evidence emerges.

Along with the charges related to Wilson’s death, the grand jury also issued misdemeanor hazing indictments for the suspects in relation to other students who were attempting to join the fraternity, revealing the broader pattern of hazing uncovered during the investigation.

“Rather than call the authorities once they realized something bad was going on with Caleb, what did they do? Change his clothes, come up with a story, and drop him on the steps of the hospital,” Rob Marionneaux, the Wilson family’s attorney, said.

Since the incident, the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi has been expelled from the university, and McCray, Thurman, and Smith have been stripped of their fraternity membership. In September, Wilson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Southern University and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., seeking accountability for the events that led to their son’s death.