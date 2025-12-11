The Philadelphia Eagles ended up producing two future college football coaches. Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson led HBCU programs in 2025 — the latter turning around Delaware State. But is Sacramento State set to swoop up “Coach D-Jax?”

CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz revealed Jackson is a possibility for the open Hornets job. Sacramento State lost Brennan Marion to Colorado where he'll ignite the offense for Deion Sanders.

Zenitz, however, mentioned multiple names linked to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) gig including a familiar name to the Hornets.

“Some of the coaches that sources have mentioned as possibilities for the Sacramento State head coaching opening: Delaware State coach and ex-NFL star DeSean Jackson, Arizona assistant head coach/running backs coach Alonzo Carter and former Stanford head coach Troy Taylor,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

DeSean Jackson comes with ties that Sacramento State could love

Ironically, the former Eagles quarterback Vick (played in Philly from 2009 to 2013) was a candidate for the Hornets' opening in 2024. That was before he accepted Norfolk State and Marion took Sacramento State's offer.

Jackson, though, brings ties that the Cal State university could love.

He thrived at nearby California-Berkeley — so he knows the Northern California territory well especially on the college football recruiting trail.

Speaking of which, Jackson dished out offers to multiple California prospects with Delaware State. Class of 2027 running back Marquis Jones of Chaminade High near Los Angeles revealed to ClutchPoints Jackson offered.

But the former Stanford head coach Taylor is reentering the Hornets' picture. Taylor went 30-8 there including going 23-1 in the Big Sky Conference.

Carter has spent two seasons in Tucson. But he's another who knows the “Nor Cal” region — as a past high school and junior college head coach in the Bay Area. Carter also coached running backs at San Jose State, including helping lead the 2020 Mountain West Conference title run.