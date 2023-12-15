In a game affectionally being called the "MEAC Bowl" Howard & Florida A&M will face off after phenomenal seasons and close games against FBS opponents.

The Celebration Bowl is this Saturday as the Howard University Bison and the Florida A&M Rattlers (FAMU) go to battle inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are renewing a heated rivalry from their time in the MEAC. Many are jokingly referring to this as the “MEAC Bowl” because of Howard being in the MEAC and FAMU formerly being a part of the MEAC. We are going to take a deep dive into the game and who to look out for for each team.

Howard University Bison

The Bison have put on a splendid season thus far with outstanding play from their Quarterback Quinton Williams, and Wide Receiver Kaycie Hawthorne. They have been stellar on defense led by the outstanding play of MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Kenny Gallop Jr. The rushing attack of the Bison has also been great with the play Eden James and Ian Wheeler. The Bison on offense have scored 28.73 points per game and have given up 23.18 points per game.

The Bison have a 6-5 record, but their losses came relatively earlier in the season to Eastern Michigan, Big Ten's Northwestern in a close battle, a blown lead versus Hampton and their only blowout loss at the hands of Harvard. The only conference game they loss came against South Carolina State.

They are going into the ATL this weekend with a positive mindset led by Head Coach Larry Scott, who has turned the program around since arriving in 2021. The team is looking to win it's first Black National Championship since 1996 and win their first Celebration Bowl. To do that, they must defeat the FAMU Rattlers.

Florida A&M Rattlers

The Rattlers have exhibited unparalleled dominance in their third stint in the SWAC Conference this season. They have encountered only two defeats in the conference, both at the hands of the Coach Prime-led Jackson State Tigers. The Rattlers have gone undefeated in Conference play this season thrashing teams such as Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman and Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game in the rain.

The Rattlers are led by Quarterback Jeremy Moussa who has become the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year this season. The quarterback from Chino Hills has thrown for 2,604 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Rattlers defense has only given up 14.25 points per game and the offense has scored over 30 points per game. The defense of the Rattlers is no joke and combined with their high-powered offense is makes the Rattlers a force to be reckoned with. They only suffered one loss this season to FBS opponent the University of South Florida.

Who will win the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Tune in on ABC at 12 PM EST on Saturday to find out.