HBCU alumna LaVon Bracy Davis finds herself facing a very interesting opponent in the Florida State Senate election: her brother Randolph Bracy. The seat, which represents a portion of metro Orlando, was left open following the passing of longtime state Senator Geraldine Thompson earlier this year

LaVon Bracy Davis is an attorney who earned her undergraduate degree from Howard University and her Juris Doctor from Florida A&M University College of Law. She now serves as a member of the Florida House of Representatives. She has publicly vowed to extend Thompson’s legacy by focusing on voting rights, job creation, and higher pay for public school teachers.

Her brother and opponent, Randolph Bracy, is no stranger to politics. A former state senator with a platform centered on workplace improvements, affordable housing, better transportation, and expanded mental health services. Randolph Bracy had previously challenged Thompson for her Senate seat in 2024 but he lost to the then-incumbent state senator. Now, he looks to once again challenge for the seat, even going against his sister.

To make the race even more interesting, the duo's mother LaVon Bracy, has already expressed her support for one of her children's candidacy. She has publicly backed her daughter, LaVon Bracy Davis, even serving as her campaign manager. She expressed her support for her daughter in a recent social media post.

The sibling standoff is just one chapter of a crowded and contentious race. Alan Grayson, a former U.S. congressman known for his controversial rhetoric, is also among the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the June 24 primary. Another competitor, attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith, adds further intrigue to a field already brimming with competition.

The winner of the Democratic primary, widely seen as the decisive election in this Democratic-dominant district, will face Republican Willie Montague in September’s general election. The primary vote is June 24th.