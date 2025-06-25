Southern University and A&M College is an institution that is rich in history and tradition. With the motto, “Excellence defines us. Pride sustains us. Tradition guides us,” no wonder alumni have so much Jaguar pride. Here are three alumni who are the personification of what it means to be a Southern University Jaguar.

David Banner

Rapper, record producer, actor, and humanitarian are the many hats Southern University alumnus David Banner wears. In his pursuit of higher education, Banner decided to attend his mother’s alma mater.

After graduating from Provine High School in 1992, he went on to attend Southern University. During his time at Southern, he served as president of the Student Government Association and later received a bachelor’s degree in business. He went on to attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore to pursue a master’s degree in education but dropped out to pursue music full time.

Banner’s career started in the 1990s as half of the rap duo, Crooked Lettaz. In 2003 he signed with SRC Records to continue pursing his solo career. As a rapper, Banner has worked with artists such as Lil Boosie, Static Major, Young Joc, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg. He produced records for major artists including T.I., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, Ludacris, Mary Mary, and Lecrae.

In addition to a successful rap career, Banner has made appearances in several television shows and movies, including This Christmas, The Butler, Ride Along, Empire, Saints & Sinners, and The Family Business: New Orleans.

In 2006, Banner was awarded a Visionary Award by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in Jackson, Mississippi, in recognition of his humanitarian work in response to Hurricane Katrina. He has also become an activist, speaking out against racism and injustice in the Black community.

Van Lathan

Van Lathan Jr. is a well-known journalist, producer, podcaster, and political commentator. Lathan is best known for his work on TMZ as both a senior producer and cohost.

Lathan, who is also a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, graduated from Southern University before starting his media career. Lathan began working for TMZ in 2010. One of Lathan’s highlight career moments was his response to Kanye West during an interview in 2018 where West claimed that slavery was a choice. His rebuttal was widely supported by both his coworkers and the masses.

After Lathan was let go from TMZ, he began to produce films. He cofounded the production company Six Feet Over with film directors Travon Free and Nicholas Maye. Lathan was the executive producer for the films Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story, Two Distant Strangers, and Once Again (For the Very First Time). Two Distant Strangers would go on to win an award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards and Best Short Film from the African American Film Critics Association.

Other projects of Lathan include hosting the series Hip Hop Homicides and currently co-hosting Higher Learning with Rachel Lindsay.

Randy Jackson

American Idol’s longest-running judge is an alumnus of Southern University. In addition to being a television judge, Jackson is a record executive, television producer, and musician.

Jackson, a Baton Rouge native, has always been a lover of music. He graduated from Southern in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in music. His career began in the 1980s as a session musician playing bass guitar for various jazz, pop, rock, and R&B performers. He has also worked as an executive, spending eight years as vice president of artists and repertoire (A&R) at Columbia Records and four years heading A&R at MCA Records.

Jackson joined the panel of judges on American Idol alongside Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. He was a judge on the show from 2002 to 2013. Jackson also produced the MTV competitive dance reality show America’s Best Dance Crew for seven seasons.