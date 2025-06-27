While no HBCU players were drafted this year, the NBA paid tribute to three basketball pioneers on Wednesday evening. Chuck Cooper, Earl Lloyd, and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, the first Black players drafted into and to play in the NBA, were posthumously celebrated for their courage and unwavering contributions to the integration and advancement of basketball.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was joined onstage by the sons of Cooper, Lloyd, and Clifton, as well as Naismith Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala.

“Chuck Cooper, Earl Lloyd, Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton, three NBA pioneers, the league’s first black players who 75 years ago made history,” said Silver during his remarks honoring the historic trio. “As we continue to welcome the next generation of players into the league tonight, we also celebrate the accomplishments of the legends who came before them.”

Silver continued, “Your fathers hold a special place in the creation of the modern NBA. They were courageous, they showed resolve, and they represent a thread that continues today: the power of sports to bring people together. We are honored to recognize their lasting contributions to the game.”

Chuck Cooper holds the distinction of being first Black player to be drafted into the NBA. He made history in 1950 when selected 13th overall by the Boston Celtics. A standout player at West Virginia State before transferring to Duquesne, Cooper served in World War II before embarking on his professional basketball career. Over six seasons, he played for the Celtics, Hawks, and Pistons, finishing with averages of 6.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while paving the way for diverse generations of athletes.

Earl Lloyd, an alumnus of West Virginia State, achieved another milestone by becoming the first Black player to play in an NBA game for the Washington Capitols in 1950. Known for his formidable presence on the court, Lloyd also led his college team to consecutive CIAA championships in 1948 and 1949. Over his nine-year NBA career, Lloyd posted averages of 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds and later became a coach and scout.

Nat Clifton was the second Black player to sign an NBA contract, joining the New York Knicks. An alumnus of Xavier University of Louisiana, Clifton brought both skill and showmanship to the court after stints with the Harlem Globetrotters and New York Renaissance. Over eight NBA seasons, Clifton averaged 10.0 points and 8.2 rebounds and remains an enduring figure in basketball history.