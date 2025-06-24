The Southwestern Athletic Conference has revealed the student-athletes set to represent their teams at the 2025 SWAC Football Media Day. The event will take place on July 16 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama and will be viewed on ESPN+. Each of the conference's 12 teams will be represented by two student-athletes and their coaches, who will speak with various media outlets about the upcoming season. The annual SWAC preseason poll will also be released.

This season's SWAC Media Day follows Jackson State University's historic victory in the Celebration Bowl last December after an incredible run in their bid as HBCU National Champions. With key additions such as Mississippi Valley State star Nate Rembert, the Tigers are in prime position to repeat and run the gambit in the conference.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M and Alabama State look to regroup as they found themselves in contention for the SWAC East crown but ultimately fell out of real contention. Mississippi Valley State is now led by Florida State legend Terrell Buckley, but will he be able to lead the Delta Devils back to prominence. Meanwhile, Sam Shade now leads the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and he looks to find similar success in the SWAC as he did in the SIAC with Miles College last season.

In the SWAC West, Mickey Joseph looks to see his retooled Grambling State roster truly contend as Southern University enters the season after a run to the SWAC Championship last season. Perhaps the biggest storyline in the SWAC west will be Prairie View A&M under the direction of new head coach Tremaine Jackson.

Jackson achieved much success as the head coach of Valdosta State, even making the Division II National Championship last season. 247Sports ranked Jackson's Panthers as the number one recruiting class in the SWAC and Jackson believes they can be competitive in the conference immediately.

List of Student Athlete Attendees

Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Cornelious Brown IV (Quarterback)

Dimitris Biamby (Linebacker)

Alabama State Hornets

Keane Lewis (Safety)

Cameron Smith (Linebacker)

Alcorn State Braves

Jacorian Sewell (Wide Receiver)

Gideon Spottsville (Defensive Line)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Jeremiah Rodgers (Defensive Line)

Trey Glymph (Place Kicker)

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

AJ Hall (Defensive Line)

Maleek Huggins (Wide Receiver)

Florida A&M Rattlers

Ashton Grable (Offensive Line)

Davion Westmoreland (Defensive End)

Grambling State Tigers

Nick Howard (Wide Receiver)

Blake Davis (Defensive Back)

Jackson State Tigers

Jacobian Morgan (Quarterback)

Jeremiah Williams (Defensive Line)

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Dephabian Fant (Running Back)

Kobe Byrd (Defensive Line)

Prairie View A&M Panthers

Travon Jones (Tight End)

Jamal Marshall (Defensive Line)

Southern Jaguars

Darren Morris (Wide Receiver)

Ckelby Givens (Defensive Line)

Texas Southern Tigers