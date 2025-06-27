Texas Southern University hit a high note this summer courtesy of Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation. The foundation is gifting $100,000 to the Ocean of Soul, the university's celebrated marching band. The contribution will be dedicated to advancing the band’s musical and academic excellence. The funds will support scholarships, recruitment efforts, and much-needed enhancements to the band’s infrastructure and technology.

“We are deeply appreciative of the BeyGOOD Foundation for this significant demonstration of its commitment to empowering our student musicians and elevating their form of artistic expression,” Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III said in a statement.

The gift comes after the Ocean of Soul's performance alongside Beyoncé during the NFL's Christmas Day matchup between the Ravens and Texans that was aired on Netflix. Ocean of Soul Band Director Brian Simmons spoke highly about the performance in a statement.

“The Ocean of Soul is known for its signature sound, precision, and choreography,” he said. “Mrs. Knowles-Carter’s vision for the ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ challenged us to rise even higher, and our students met the challenge with energy, soul, and discipline. To be handpicked for this performance is a testament to the legacy of Texas Southern.”

This isn't Beyoncé and the BeyGOOD Foundation's first foray into HBCU philanthropy. In August 2023, she expanded her partnership with Tiffany & Co. to release a limited edition collection based around her Renaissance World Tour. 100% of the proceeds from the collection will go towards Beyoncé and Jay-Z's “About Love” scholarship.

The scholarship is a partnership between Tiffany and Co. as well as Beyoncé's BeyGood Foundation and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation. The “About Love” scholarship funds education for fine arts, history, and communications students at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University.

Beyoncé also spotlighted HBCU culture and history in her 2019 “Homecoming” Netflix documentary and Coachella performance. She even said during an interview in the two-hour film in that she wanted to attend an HBCU.

“I always dreamed of going to an HBCU. My college was Destiny’s Child. My college was traveling around the world, and life was my teacher.”