A group of HBCUs has partnered for a unique partnership that looks to expand access to higher education. Six HBCUs have joined forces to launch eHBCU, the first fully online, accredited HBCU consortium, announced on Wednesday. The goal is to expand access to HBCU education, leveraging a digital learning platform.

The consortium of HBCUs that have launched this digital platform includes Delaware State University, Alabama State University, Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University at Shreveport, and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. Together, they are redefining how education rooted in Black excellence reaches learners around the world.

Per a statement, eHBCU is described as a way to address a large group of over six million Black Americans who have earned some college credits without completing their degrees. eHBCU was created to address this gap by offering flexible degree programs designed for diverse learners.

Terry Jeffries, Assistant Vice President, Delaware State University, and Executive Director of eHBCU, said of the initiative said in a statement, “Since 1837, HBCUs have served as beacons of hope and bastions of historic excellence, producing leaders, innovators, and changemakers across industries. With eHBCU, we're extending this distinguished academic tradition into the digital future—ensuring the next generation has access to this legacy of excellence regardless of where they live.”

Participants in eHBCU can expect tailored options, including certificate programs and degrees in high-demand fields such as computer science, healthcare, business management, and professional development. The platform also features mentoring opportunities, career-preparation tools, and a virtual community meant to emulate the close-knit atmosphere of a physical campus.

The eHBCU platform aims to serve as a “borderless” educational model, accessible to students across the globe. By eliminating geographic and economic barriers, the consortium aims to help thousands of students earn accredited degrees from renowned HBCUs online. Enrollment is now open, with services including academic advising and career coaching available virtually.