Even with the season swiftly approaching, DeSean Jackson is still building out his Delaware State team to compete in the fall. Jackson, a standout wide receiver in his pro career, just looked to bolster his wide receiver room by adding two players from the same high school that came off a dominant season: Jonathan Manley and Kelson Tate, both from Weddington High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both Manley and Tate were standout players on a Weddington High School team that achieved a dominant 13-1 record and captured their conference title. Their talents earned them offers from top-tier schools, including Appalachian State. Jackson's recent football mega camp is what helped them secure the talents of Manley and Tate. Drawing over 400 athletes and multiple college programs, the camp gave both players a chance to connect with Jackson’s vision for the Hornets.

Both players join a dynamic recruiting class for a Delaware State squad that Jackson looks to rebuild quickly. Delaware State hasn’t claimed the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title since 2007 and has had 12 consecutive losing seasons. He's aggressively recruiting talent from the West Coast and even landed a commitment from Antonio Gates's son Antonio Gates Jr.

Per comments at his introductory press conference in January, Jackson looks to field a competitive team that can compete in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in December.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

He also revealed his recruiting pitch for his Delaware State team, one that was effective enough to land the talents of both Manley and Tate.

“I can give you two things: exposure and publicity. If you want to make it to the NFL, I know what it looks like. But it starts with the little things—academics, integrity, and buying into the system.”