Former Georgetown Hoya Thomas Sorber is getting the opportunity of a lifetime after being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who started the week by winning the 2025 NBA Championship. Sorber was selected with the 15th pick, giving the Thunder a talented center to further add needed depth to their front-line that helped them reign as the best team in the NBA this season.

Even more intriguing is Sorber's family legacy, with strong HBCU connections through his brother and sister. Sorber comes from a family with roots in Liberia, where Thomas's parents fled the devastation of civil war to seek refuge in the United States. After the tragic passing of Thomas's father, Peter Sr., in 2013, his mother Tenneh became the family's unwavering foundation. Juggling long work hours and parenting, Tenneh encouraged her children to pursue their passions. All three of her children chose basketball to pursue.

His older sister Regina Sorber is who first cemented the HBCU legacy in their family, playing for Alabama A&M. Then came his brother Peter Sorber, who played for Morgan State to start his college career. After two years, he transferred to Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, an institution meaningfully linked to excellence and history.

At Lincoln, Peter thrived as a forward, his game inspired by none other than NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His dedication paid dividends as he earned accolades, including an Athlete of the Week award in his senior season. Now, ironically enough, Sorber gets to play for the team in which Durant etched his name in NBA history and help them in their bid to become the NBA's next dynasty.

Sorber showed talent during his short stint with Georgetown. He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor in 24 games. Although he is recovering from February foot surgery, Sorber should prove to be one of the standouts of the draft as he further cements a legacy of success in his family.