Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Aside from massive upsets, March Madness also brings the most memorable plays and highlights in college hoops. Florida Atlantic basketball star Alijah Martin reminded us of that with his insane poster dunk against Kansas State on Saturday.

Martin made a strong statement early in the Elite 8 battle, cutting to the rim, receiving the pass and jumping for the massive throwdown in the first half. Kansas State forward David N’Guessan tried to block the slam, but instead, he got on the wrong end of an embarrassing poster.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are considered underdogs in the game, so Alijah Martin knows very well they need to strike fear into their rivals’ hearts if they want to win the game. Sure enough, the explosive guard did just that with his insane dunk.

It sure looks like the huge throwdown gave Florida Atlantic basketball some boost. In the first half, they were able to stay ahead against the Wildcats, 42-38. Martin led the way in scoring with nine points on top of one rebound and two assists.

The game is far from over of course, and the Owls will have to be wary of Markquiss Nowell who already had 15 points, two boards and seven dimes for the Wildcats in the contest. Nonetheless, there is no denying that Martin has shown Florida Atlantic basketball that they are more than capable of holding their ground and actually dominating the no. 3 seeds and arguably their most difficult opponents to date.