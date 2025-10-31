When Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James exited last Thursday's 37-10 win versus the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury, the only natural reaction was “please no more” or make it stop!” Fortunately, by the grace of the football gods, and thanks to the extended break, the 2018-19 First-Team All-Pro is expected to play in this Sunday's road game versus the Tennessee Titans, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

James has recorded one and a half sacks, 28 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, nine total pressures and three pass breakups in eight games this season. He also provides LA with a strong leadership presence, making him one of the most valuable members of the team. The Chargers, even banged-up, should have enough artillery to dispatch of the last-place Titans (1-7), but having a versatile four-time Pro Bowler in the secondary is always beneficial.

Don't look now, but following this lucky break, the Jim Harbaugh-coached team is getting much healthier. Khalil Mack and Joe Alt are both back after suffering early-season injuries and rookie running back Omarion Hampton is apparently making gradual progress in his recovery from an ankle injury. The Chargers had a different air about them in September, and the hope is that they can regain it when their key players return.

An upcoming meeting in Nissan Stadium will not tell fans much about the Bolts, unless they lose of course, but it can afford them a favorable opportunity to build on their thrashing of the Vikings. And when the time comes for LA to face upper-tier competition once again — battle the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in December — the team will ideally look the part of a legitimate contender yet again.

Derwin James and the Chargers (5-3) take the field at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday afternoon.