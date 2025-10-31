At 3-4-1, the Dallas Cowboys are under the microscope of the NFL world once again. Following their most recent 44-24 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, the hot seat grew a bit hotter in Dallas after their recent loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Week 9, the Cowboys have a golden opportunity to bounce back as home favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (2-5).

The game will be featured on Monday Night Football on November 3rd, so the lights will be as bright as ever as the Cowboys look to avoid another loss. Ahead of the matchup, we'll be taking a look at some of the Dallas X-factors they'll need in order to secure this victory.

The Cowboys are billed as 3-point favorites to win at home with an implied game total of 52.5 points, the highest projected total for any game in Week 9.

Dallas Cowboys X-Factors – Week 9

QB Dak Prescott

Granted, quarterback and leader Dak Prescott has been great this season, ranking third among quarterbacks with 2,069 yards and 16 TD, along with leading the NFL in QBR (79.5). He's the sole reason this team doesn't currently have a worse record as their defense hasn't been much help, but DB Trevon Diggs returning to practice should provide them with some added support.

Nevertheless, Prescott had his worst game in recent memory against the Denver Broncos, completing 19 of 31 passes for just 188 yards while throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. While it's unlikely we'll see him have two poor performances in a row, Prescott bouncing back with a better outing this time around will be crucial to the Cowboys' success.

It's worth noting that Dak Prescott is just 1-2 against Arizona in his career, the most recent coming as a loss in 2023. The Cardinals have one of the weaker pass defenses this season, ranking 25th league-wide in allowing 234.9 passing yards per game. Given Prescott's elevated passing numbers this season, expect him to be slinging the football all throughout this game as Dallas looks to make a statement.

WR's CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

In games where CeeDee Lamb was absent this season, George Pickens stood out as an immediate top-option for this offense and one of the NFL's better pass catchers during that stretch. With Lamb back in the lineup and healthy, it should only add to the big-play potential of this offense with both of them running deep routes downfield. The two posted almost identical numbers against the Broncos, but failed to find the end zone on 14 total targets between them.

Against the Cardinals, both receivers should have opportunities to make plays, especially after the catch where a player like Lamb in one of the best. Either way, getting into the end zone will be the key to their success as they've had too many drives stall out in the red zone.

In order for the Cowboys to be successful in this game, both Lamb and Pickens will have to be deciding factors in the passing game for Dallas and Dak Prescott.

RB Javonte Williams

In his first season running behind the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, former Broncos running back Javonte Williams has been the most consistent skill position player on this team. He's managed to score a touchdown in all but two games this season, scoring two touchdowns on two occasions. He found pay dirt twice against the Denver Broncos and served as the Cowboys' only real source of offensive production.

In the red zone, Javonte Williams has been extremely effective in punching the ball in for scores. He's third among running backs with eight total touchdowns and with 24 total receptions this season, he's continuing to prove his worth as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Coupled with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson in the passing game, there's no reason for Williams not to flourish with the offense around him.

While Prescott will be looking to bounce back in the passing game, the plan should remain the same for Javonte Williams in the running game. He's only eclipsed 20 carries in a single game once this season and they ended up tying the Packers as a result – Dallas should look to continually feed Williams as he's been a source for their success all season.