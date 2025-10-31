HBO Max is kicking off November 2025 with one of its most diverse monthly lineups to date. The streaming platform mixes high-profile films, original series, and returning favorites that range from eerie thrillers to lighthearted family features.

Leading the way is Ari Aster’s “Eddington,” debuting on November 14, Newsweek reports. The A24 film stars Joaquin Phoenix as a small-town sheriff caught in a bitter feud with the mayor, played by Pedro Pascal. Set during the COVID era, the story blends slow-burning tension with sharp humor and the distinct discomfort Aster is known for.

A24 continues its momentum with “Materialists,” a sleek romantic comedy premiering November 7. Dakota Johnson plays a New York City matchmaker torn between her ideal client, portrayed by Chris Evans, and her unpredictable ex, played by Pedro Pascal. With stylish cinematography and sharp dialogue, the film captures the chaos of love and ambition in modern Manhattan.

HBO Max’s original programming also steps into the spotlight. “The Seduction,” premiering November 14, delivers a tense psychological drama, while “I Love LA,” launching November 2, offers a witty look at life and relationships in the City of Angels.

For families and Harry Potter enthusiasts, “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season Two” returns November 3, hosted once again by the Weasley twins. Contestants will cast spells in the kitchen to create magical desserts inspired by the Wizarding World.

Rounding out the month, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives November 13, giving viewers the chance to complete the modern Apes trilogy already available on HBO Max. The platform’s lineup for November also brings back several Food Network staples, seasonal movies, and holiday specials to carry viewers straight into December.

Below is the complete list of everything arriving on HBO Max this November.

What’s New on HBO Max in November 2025

November 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman's Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadbloack

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil's Rejects

The Devil's Rejects: Director's Cut

The Kitchen, Season Thirty-Nine (Food Network)

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives

2

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

I Love LA, Season One (HBO Original)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season Nine (Travel)

Past Lives (A24)

Unlocked: Family Secrets, Season One (OWN)

November 3

Barney's World, Season One E (Cartoon Network)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season Two (Food Network)

I Am Curious Johnny

In the Eye of the Storm, Season Three (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season Five (Animal Planet)

4

Holiday Baking Championship, Season Twelve (Food Network)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season Seven (Food Network)

Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts, Season One A

November 5

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Plot Thickens, Season Six (TCM)

Who Hired the Hitman?, Season One (ID)

6

A Man Called Otto

Alex vs ARod (HBO Original)

Beat Bobby Flay, Season Thirty-Nine (Food Network)

Expedition Files, Season Three (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown, Season Sixteen (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season One (Food Network)

November 7

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Season Fifty-Two (Food Network)

Let's Go Bananas, Season One B (Cartoon Network)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season Eleven (Magnolia Network)

Materialists (A24)

The Vallecas Files (HBO Original)

8

Gold Rush, Season Sixteen (Discovery)

November 9

Build for Off-Road, Season Two (Motortrend)

10

Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars, Season One (Food Network)

November 12

Beat Bobby Flay, Season Forty-One (Food Network)

Hoarding for the Holidays, Season One (HGTV)

Homestead Rescue, Season Thirteen (Discovery)

13

Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted, Season One (HBO Original)

Body Cam, Season Ten (ID)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

November 14

Eddington (A24)

One to One: John & Yoko (HBO Original)

Silly Sundays, Season One D (Cartoon Network)

The Seduction (HBO Original)

15

The Last Woodsmen, Season Two (Discovery)

November 18

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season One (Magnolia Network)

Thoughts & Prayers (HBO Original)

20

Missing (2023)

Work on the Wild Side, Season One (Animal Planet)

November 21

Teen Titans Go!, Season Nine E (Cartoon Network)

22

Belle Collective, Season Six (OWN)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season Two H (Cartoon Network)

November 26

Flight Risk (Lionsgate)

28

Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium (DCU)

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

November 30