News about a Division II Bowl game called the Florida Beach Bowl is gaining traction in HBCU circles. The Florida Beach Bowl, seemingly a successor to The Pioneer Bowl that was discontinued in the 2012 season, will reportedly feature a team from the SIAC and CIAA that each have over six wins at the end of the season. The game will take place in the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The game will be broadcast on HBCU+ in partnership with Impact Network, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The partnership between the Florida Beach Bowl and HBCU+/Impact Network will make the game available in 70% of U.S. Homes as well as via streaming on several mobile and smart TV devices.

Todd Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network & HBCU+ spoke about the inaugural bowl event, saying, “Urban Edge Network, LLC, is pleased to partner with the Beach Bowl Committee to bring an exciting four days of events in South Florida to the entire national audience on our HBCU+ streaming channel. Honoring and celebrating HBCU champions with this talented pool of athletes, families, and fans locally in the stadium and nationally on our platform is the perfect way to kick off the holiday bowl season.”

“The Florida Beach Bowl is thrilled to announce our partnership with Urban Edge and Impact Network, organizations that share our commitment to supporting and uplifting HBCUs,” Victor Robenson, CEO and President of the Florida Beach Bowl said. “Together, we anticipate a future filled with opportunities and progress, as we work to make a positive and lasting impact on these remarkable institutions. The Florida Beach Bowl is proud to embark on this journey towards a brighter future alongside our dedicated partners.

Speaking about the bowl game itself, Robenson said, “The Florida Beach Bowl is an exciting and unique event that will elevate the profile of participating schools and provide a national stage for our talented student-athletes. We believe this game will not only entertain college football fans but also create pathways for academic and athletic success for our student-athletes.”

A press conference will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 11 AM EST about the Florida Beach Bowl giving more information about the event as well as allowing media members to ask questions about what's to come. The press conference will take place at L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.