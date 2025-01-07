Florida football is picking up a big commitment from a transfer player. The Gators are adding former UAB safety Adrian Maddox, per ESPN. Maddox was intending to go to Georgia, but had a change of heart.

Maddox posted 44 tackles in 2024, playing for the Blazers. His addition to the Florida football defensive backfield is a big development for Gators coach Billy Napier, who is looking to go to the College Football Playoff.

The safety made some big plays this past season for UAB. He had a 99-yard interception for a touchdown, while also forcing two fumbles. He is also credited with seven passes defended. UAB finished the season with a 3-9 record.

Maddox played at Alabama State for two seasons before joining UAB. At Alabama State, the safety recorded 70 total tackles. Maddox also recorded three sacks and two interceptions with that program.

Florida had a 8-5 record in 2024, and finished the season strong. The Gators won four games in a row to finish the year, including a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane.

The loss is tough news for Georgia, who are looking to rebuild their roster following a loss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals to Notre Dame.

Florida is looking to build upon 2024 success

Florida football finished the year with a quality bowl win over Tulane. In that game, the Gators showed the SEC they shouldn't be overlooked. Florida football posted 529 yards in their 33-8 bowl victory. Florida's defense allowed just 194 yards to the Green Wave.

The Gators have the quarterback of the future for the program, in young man DJ Lagway. Lagway threw for more than 300 yards in the Tulane game. This season, the young play caller had 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He did throw nine interceptions, and that's an area where Napier will look for improvement.

Florida football plays Georgia in 2025, so that game will certainly be an interesting one for Maddox. The Gators also have non conference games against Miami and Florida State, so it will be a daunting schedule once again for Napier.

Florida football starts the 2025 season with a game against Long Island in August.