The Florida football team has been making noise on the football field as they have pulled off home upsets in back-to-back weeks, and now the Gators are seeing some recruiting success in the aftermath. Florida just flipped two recruits as three-star offensive tackle Jahari Medlock has flipped from Cincinnati and three-star wide receiver Muizz Tounkara has flipped from Arizona. Billy Napier is starting to get into a groove.

“BREAKING: Class of 2025 OT Jahari Medlock has Flipped his Commitment from Cincinnati to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 280 OT from Riverdale, GA had been Committed to the Bearcats since June Florida recruiting is on FIRE.”

Jahari Medlock is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #742 player in the 2025 class, the #56 offensive tackle and the #89 player in the state of Georgia. Medlock currently attends Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

Medlock is only a three-star, but anytime you can flip a player from another power four school, it is a win. This is a nice get for the Florida football team.

Florida flips three-star wide receiver Muizz Tounkara

The other player that flipped on Monday is three-star WR Muizz Tounkara. This is another player that flipped from a power four school, and it's another big get for Florida.

“BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Muizz Tounkara has Flipped his Commitment from Arizona to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 195 WR from League City, TX had been Committed to the Wildcats since July.”

Muizz Tounkara has a message for Gator Nation after his commitment:

“Ready to swim with them Gators in the Swamp,” Tounkara said in a post.

Tounkara is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #838 player in the 2025 class, the #125 WR and the #128 player in the state of Texas. Tounkara currently attends Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas.

“Tall, long, lean, and athletic with a longer stride and corresponding build-up speed that influences field-stretching ability and return game juice,” 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report on Tounkara. “Experience in all three phases with snaps at corner facing Texas 6A competition in Houston metro. Capable of winning contested throws in traffic thanks to frame, high-pointing acumen, and body control in the air. Capable of go-get-it grabs against overmatched high school defenders.”

Tounkara is only a three-star prospect, but he might be able to find the field at Florida faster than some would expect.

“Looks tough on tape with willingness to work the middle of the field and affect the screen / perimeter run games as a blocker,” Brooks continued. “Still honing route-running snap/technique, but possesses the twitch to foster consistent late-separating ability and top-of-the-route pop. Arrow points up as senior year looms. Projects to P4 level with physical tools and functional athleticism to become an impact player who possesses ample long-term upside.”

Florida football head coach Billy Napier deserves a lot of credit for what he has been able to do on the field in recent weeks and also on the recruiting trail. The Gators now have the #18 class in the country and they are hot as signing day approaches. The future looks bright in Gainesville.