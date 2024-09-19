One of Florida football's top offensive weapons will be sidelined in Week 4.

Star wide receiver Eugene Wilson won't play in the Gators' matchup with Mississippi State on Saturday, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. It will be his second consecutive missed game due to a lower-body injury suffered in practice before Florida football took on Texas A&M in Week 3.

Wilson entered the 2024-25 season as Florida's top route runner. He has 13 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown through two appearances this season, and has seen eight targets per game. He's coming off a stellar campaign where he finished second on the team to now-San Francisco 49ers wideout Ricky Pearsall in receiving yards.

“We're definitely a better team with Tre Wilson for sure,” head coach Billy Napier said. He also addressed why Wilson warmed up and then was declared inactive for the Texas A&M game.

“He woke up the next day, and I think we've gotten to the bottom of what it is and all that,” Napier said. “So all good.”

A Week 5 bye should be ample time to get the sophomore ready to battle Central Florida at home on October 5.

Florida football is injury-riddled at WR heading into Week 4

The Gators are hurting offensively, and have to do a lot of work this week to shake off the discouraging losses to Miami and Texas A&M. They've tried to roll with the two-QB punch in senior Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway, but haven't been able to keep the pace with the opposing offenses.

Coach Napier has to find a way to bring this team back to .500 heading into their bye week. He's down to a very thin receiving unit, with additional injuries to WRs Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Kahleil Jackson. Freshman wide receiver Tank Hawkins is currently listed as questionable.