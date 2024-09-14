The Florida football team has a pivotal Southeastern Conference (SEC) game today, and the Gators could use all the help they can get. And that is why wide receiver Eugene Wilson III's health status is especially important for the conference showdown with Texas A&M.

After a huge game vs. Samford last week, Wilson suffered a lower-body injury on Monday during practice, which has called into question whether he will play against the Aggies in the Gators' first SEC game of the season. Wilson was officially listed as questionable immediately following the injury and later in the week as well.

Today, Wilson's status is still not clear, but there is a hint of good news for Florida football fans.

“Florida star receiver Eugene Wilson will be a game-time decision today vs. Texas A&M due to an injury,” 247Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “but the outlook did improve the last few days and there’s at least some optimism entering the day re: his availability, sources tell @247sports / @CBSSports.”

Following a blowout 41-17 loss to open the season vs. Miami, Florida bounced back with a dominant 45-7 victory against Samford. Wilson, who had 61 catches for 538 yards and 6 touchdowns last year, showed his potential in both games to start this season. The wideout caught seven passes for 50 yards vs. Miami (leading the Gators in both receptions and yards) and then torched Samford with six catches for 141 yards and an 85-yard touchdown.

Who is starting at quarterback for Florida vs. Texas A&M?

Eugene Wilson proved to be true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway's favorite target last week, but it appears Florida will opt to start sixth-year senior Graham Mertz instead. Mertz, in his second season with Florida after beginning his college career at Wisconsin, struggled vs. Miami — Mertz completed 11 of his 20 passes and threw for 91 yards and an interception before leaving the game with a concussion.

The concussion kept Mertz out of action last week vs. Samford, leaving room for Lagway to make the first start of his career. After going 3-for-6, 31 passing yards, and an interception in relief of Mertz in Week 1, Lagway lit up Samford. The 19-year-old gashed the Bulldogs to the tune of 456 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air while completing 72% of his passes.

Texas A&M is a much different team than Samford, though. While the Aggies similarly lost a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame, Texas A&M's defense has limited its two opponents to just 128.5 passing yards and 16.5 points per game. So it's not a big surprise to hear that Florida football coach Billy Napier is choosing to start the veteran over the true freshman in what would appear to be one of the biggest games in Napier's career.

Despite electing to start Mertz, Napier, who has been rumored to be on the hot seat after a 12-15 start to his stint in Gainesville, told the media that Lagway will also play vs. Texas A&M during select possessions.