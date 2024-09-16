The Florida football team has not gotten off to a good start this season, and because of that, head coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat. This was a crucial season for him and the Gators as his seat was already hot coming into the season. Now, after a disastrous 1-2 start, Napier is definitely at risk of losing his job. After an underwhelming performance at home against Texas A&M on Saturday, people thought Napier could lose his job this week.

Florida football lost 33-20 at home on Saturday against Texas A&M, but it was 33-7 late in the third quarter. The final score made things look a bit closer than they really were. It was another bad loss, but Billy Napier hasn't had any discussions with the athletic department regarding his job.

“No, none,” Napier said, according to an article from 247 Sports.

Right now, Napier's only focus is this week's game against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs just suffered a blowout loss against Toledo at home, so they are in a pretty similar boat as Florida. This will be a good opportunity for the Gators to get back in the win column.

“We can't live in the shoulda coulda woulda, if-then, all that,” Napier said. “Ultimately we have an obligation to the players and the leadership at the University to do our best this week. That's all we can control. Anything else is a waste of time.”

The Florida football team knows that they have to be better

Billy Napier and his Florida football team can hear the critics, and they know that they have to be better. The first three games of the season have been bad, and the Gators are trying to flip the script and be better against Mississippi State.

“I do think we're frustrated with the production to this point, but I do think there's a lot of football left to play,” Napier said. “When we walk out of that team meeting room today and go to practice today, it's a singular focus on the next challenge and that's Mississippi State.”

Florida still has five ranked teams left on the schedule, so they need to take advantage of these games against lesser opponents to get some momentum. If a MAC school can blowout Mississippi State on the road, then the Gators should be able to get a win at the very least.

The Bulldogs and Gators will kick off from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi on noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on ESPN, and Florida is currently favored by 5.5 points.