Florida football lost a key player. It was announced on Friday that EDGE Justus Boone will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL, per Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online.

Head coach Billy Napier made the announcement and later released a statement on the devastating injury news, via Abolverdi as well.

“We’re going to rally around Boone,” Napier said. “All Gators need to lift up Boone today. He’s one of the best ones we have.”

Boone, who plays the EDGE position, provided key defensive versatility for Florida football. His absence will unquestionably negatively impact the defense. He is regarded as a key player and the Gators will have to find a way to try and replace his production. Florida will have to rely on their depth moving forward, much of which is comprised of inexperienced freshman.

Boone played a big role during his freshman campaign. He was expected to once again be a crucial part of the Gators' defense. Florida football has endured various ups and downs over the years, so building a reliable defense has been a necessity for the program. This setback hurts matters without question, but the Gators should still have a chance to compete.

Florida football displayed signs of potential in 2022. Finding consistency was difficult for the team, but it would not be surprising to see them take another step forward and finish with a winning record during the '23 campaign.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Florida football as they are made available.