The Florida Gators continue to win on the recruitment front for the 2024 college football season. Florida football is now ranked third on 247 Sports' recruitment rankings for next year after landing 5-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller, who announced his decision to commit to the Gators via Twitter.

“FAMILY – means having someone to love you unconditionally in spite of your shortcomings. It also means investing in relationships and practicing trust. So I’m trusting my new Family

@GatorsFB 🏠1000% COMMITTED “

Florida football head coach Billy Napier also seemingly reacted to Waller's announcement with a mere trio of emojis.

😎😎…😎 — COACH BILLY NAPIER (@coach_bnapier) June 20, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That's not much of a reaction from Napier, but expect to hear from the Florida football sideline boss more about Waller in the future.

At 6-2, 225 pounds, Waller should be a contributor to the Gators' stop unit right away once he arrives in Gainesville in 2024. As a five-star prospect, Waller generated a ton of interest from other high-profile programs before committing to Florida football. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies were among the many other programs which had had offers on the table for Waller. Prior to his commitment to the Gators, Waller paid Florida a visit over the weekend — his second this year.

“On both of the visits, like all the coaches man, they made sure I was the top priority and I can come in and be a game changer and get the Gators back to where they used to be at,” Waller told 247 Sports after committing.

The Gators now have a total of 16 commits for the 2024 season, including two 5-stars and nine 4-stars.