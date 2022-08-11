Florida football steals away 4-star LB prospect from South Carolina

Florida football has a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail right now. Billy Napier and the Gators landed four 4-star recruits in just a couple of days at the end of July. Now, they’ve managed to flip a recruit. 4-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who was committed to South Carolina football, has flipped his pledge and will be joining the Gators’ talented 2023 class.

“The latest addition to the class came by way of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who flipped his verbal pledge from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Florida Gators.”

247 Sports officially reported the move. Jaden Robinson, who visited Florida football’s campus in late-July, clearly wanted to be a part of the impressive defense Napier is building. Robinson joins fellow 4-stars and cornerbacks Ja’Keem Jackson, Sharif Denson and safety Jordan Castell as recent additions to the defensive side of the ball.

But a talented defense isn’t the only thing that brought Jaden Robinson to Florida. Robinson has a connection with Gators’ outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, who recruited him to South Carolina while he was a staff member there from 2016 to 2021.

In a previous interview, Robinson had mentioned Coach Peterson, who he calls his “closest connection” from South Carolina. Peterson undoubtedly had something to do with the Gators bringing this talented ‘backer.

Robinson’s addition boosted the Florida football 2023 class to 13th in the nation. In his first season at the helm, Napier already appears to be turning the program around.

There’s a bright future in Gainesville.