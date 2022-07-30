4-star recruit’s unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia

Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.

“Florida’s a place that’s building,” Jean previously told GO. “I want to go to a school that’s building, not a school already just has it all, you feel me? I want to help build and become a legend wherever I go.”

Interesting answer from Andy Jean, the newest member of Florida football’s 2023 class. Jean said that he chose the Gators over Alabama and Georgia football because he “wants to go to a school that’s building, not a school that already has it.”

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs certainly do “already have it”, as they’ve combined to win three of the last five national titles. Meanwhile, the Gators are coming off of a 6-7 season and haven’t won a national championship game since Tim Tebow was the biggest name on campus back in 2008.

But Napier and company are on the right track to building something in Gainesville. Their 2023 class ranks 12th, per 247 Sports, an improvement over 2022, where they placed 17th.

That’s how Florida football will return to greatness: on the recruiting trail. They took a big step forward on Saturday by landing Andy Jean.

If they can keep getting recruits who want to build something, they’ll be in good shape in the SEC.