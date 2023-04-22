A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Florida Gators wide receiver Xzavier Henderson has decided to take his talents somewhere else after the junior wideout reportedly entered the transfer portal, per Jacob Rudnerof 247 Sports. He played his first three years in college with Florida football.

During his time with Florida football, Henderson has racked up a total of 835 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 73 catches. He is coming off a noteworthy 2022 campaign in which he generated 410 receiving yards and two touchdowns on a team-high 38 receptions as part of a Gators squad that finished the season with an average of 27.7 points per game and 209.8 passing yards per contest. Henderson’s best game in 2022 was during a battle against the Georgia Bulldogs in November at a neutral site. In that contest, Henderson came up with 110 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions and also returned a punt for 12 yards.

With Henderson leaving, Florida football is left with just one starting receiver in 2022 with fifth-year senior Ricky Pearsall returning to the fold. However, sophomore wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Andy Jeah can be expected to compete for the spot left on the starting unit by Henderson.

Henderson enters the transfer portal amid an expanded role on the offense of the Gators.

“My role has definitely increased a lot,” Henderson said back in 2022. “Since the new coaching staff, I kind of knew coming into this season that I was going to have to step up, that I was getting kind of older. Yeah, I’ve just been practicing hard, and it’s starting to show.”

Before he joined Florida football, Henderson had offers from the Tennessee Volunteeers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Clemson Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Cavaliers, Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Georga among others.