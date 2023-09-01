Flordia football did not open up its 2023 season the way it intended to. Although an underdog against the No. 14 ranked Utah Utes, the Gators were expected to give a competitive game. Instead, Florida looked lost at times during the game, a 24-11 loss to the reigning Pac-12 champions.

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the first big-feel primetime college football game of the season. It's safe to say he was not impressed with the Gators. Speaking like a Flordia football fan, Herbstreit tapped into the mind of the Gators faithful with his postgame comments.

“I'm calling this game and all I can think about is what people in Florida are doing watching this game,” Herbstreit said, via Kevin Sweeney. “To start the season this way with the miscues… ‘Are you kidding me? We’re doing this again?’”

Florida entered the fourth quarter down 24-3 and was never able to get its rushing game going. The Gators rushed for just 13 official yards thanks to five sacks from the Utes defense. That's the lowest rushing total in a game for Florida football since their opener of the 2017 season.

The Billy Napier era got off to a rocking start with Florida's upset win over Utah in last year's opening game. The Gators then lost four of their first five SEC games, showing they were a step behind the conference juggernauts.

This season looks like it might be more of the same for Napier's team, which could spell trouble for the second-year head coach. Florida football had an opening night to forget. The Gators have to figure things out quickly if they want to avoid a third straight losing season.