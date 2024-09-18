The Florida football program is emerged in hot-seat rumors involving Billy Napier. After a 1-2 start to the season, Napier's seat is as hot as ever, although Florida has not yet made a move on the head coach. Napier himself had a strong statement about those rumblings also. If Napier does get fired, Florida will once again be searching for a head coach, and one name surfaced quite a bit: Urban Meyer.

The former Florida coach and Ohio State coach has commonly been named as a replacement for Napier in Gainesville. But, Meyer strongly shut down those talks, as he said during an episode of The Triple Option.

“That ship has sailed,” Meyer said. “I want that program to do well, so bad. I know so many people there and we gave a big part of our life to that program. But that ship has sailed.”

Meyer was the Florida Gators head coach from 2005 until 2010 and put together an impressive 65-15 record with a pair of national titles. After that, he went to Ohio State before a failed stint in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nonetheless, with the way things have gone in Gainesville the past few years, Meyer sure would've been a breath of fresh air to Gators fans. But, as he said, “that ship has sailed.”

As of Wednesday, Napier is still the head coach and any possible coaching change might take some time, although Lane Kiffin is another common name fans have brought up. On the other hand, it doesn't seem that Florida is a better job than Ole Miss at the moment.

All in all, the rumors will continue to swirl around Florida, and it might be soon that Napier is removed as head coach. Meanwhile, any possible Urban Meyer return could essentially be ruled out once and for all.