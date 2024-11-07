The Florida football program announced its commitment to head coach Billy Napier for beyond the 2024 season, and quarterback DJ Lagway was happy to hear the news, posting on his Instagram story in celebration after the announcement.

Expand Tweet

After Florida football announced that it was moving forward with Billy Napier as head coach, it was noted that the future of the program is centered around the partnership he has with DJ Lagway, a promising young quarterback. A lot of the talented players on Florida's roster are underclassmen, so there is hope that the team could improve as it matures heading into 2025 and beyond, along with Lagway taking a step as a quarterback.

How Billy Napier stabilized his standing with Florida football

The early going was not good for Billy Napier and Florida football this year, starting off with a 41-17 loss to rival Miami in the first game of the season. After another bad loss to Texas A&M in the early going, pressure continued to mount. However, Florida has gotten better over the course of the season.

Starting with a 45-28 win over Mississippi State, Florida has turned in better efforts, winning 24-13 over UCF in the next game. The Gators suffered a tough loss in overtime against Tennessee, but that was a game many were not expecting them to compete in. They built off of the showing against Tennessee and defeated Kentucky by the score of 48-20 the next week.

Florida also hung with Georgia this past weekend in a 34-20 loss, despite Lagway going down with an injury in the second quarter.

The Gators sit at 4-4 on the season, seemingly progressively improving throughout the year, needing to go 2-2 in the remaining games to make a bowl game. This Saturday, Florida will have another big test against a Texas team that is hopeful to win a national championship. The remaining three games after that are against LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. LSU and Ole Miss will be tough games, while Florida State should be a winnable matchup. Napier's team will have to find two wins in the last four to make a bowl game, upsetting at least one ranked SEC team on the way.

Hopefully, Lagway will be able to suit up on Saturday, but it is unknown at this point. It will be a tall task for Florida to pick up a win without Lagway against Texas. It would be a statement win, regardless of who is on the field.