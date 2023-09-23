Florida State football wideout Keon Coleman has the moves.

With the Seminoles down 10-0 in the second quarter to Clemson on Saturday, Coleman helped his team get on the board with a nasty fake that left the Tigers defender in the dust.

Take a look, via Brent Sobleski:

Keon Coleman's sell on this route. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VKlmi0HAMf — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) September 23, 2023

#9 on Clemson had absolutely no chance once Coleman beat him. Florida State football has managed to stick with Dabo Swinney's squad, too. At the time of writing, the score is 17-17 at the beginning of the third quarter.

Coleman is clearly leading the way for this offense in Week 4, reeling in four catches for 62 yards including the TD. He looks to be an NFL-caliber talent, already hauling in 16 receptions for five TDs and over 200 yards.

The #4 Seminoles are off to a flying 3-0 start, which is rather impressive. They're seen as a program that could very well win the ACC. Florida State football also announced themselves to the nation by beating up LSU in the season opener.

Keon Coleman arrived in May from Michigan State and has clearly made the right decision to link up with Mike Norvell and Co. He's a legitimate weapon for quarterback Jordan Travis out wide and had nine catches against LSU including three scores. The NFL scouts are just drooling.

Florida State has a real shot at making the College Football Playoff at this rate but getting past Clemson will be crucial in their pursuit of a National Championship. We'll continue to provide updates on how this game plays out.