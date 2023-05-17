The Florida State football team added another weapon to their offense on Wednesday, claiming the services of wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman announced his commitment on Wednesday, his 20th birthday.

Coleman joins Florida State via the transfer portal after spending two seasons with Michigan State. He broke out as a sophomore in 2022, catching 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. Coleman led Michigan State in all three statistics.

Florida State is coming off a 10-win season in 2022 where they had one of the best passing offenses in all of college football. The Seminoles had the 10th-best total offense in the country and a top-30 passing offense. Coleman’s arrival adds another layer to an already dynamic Seminole offense.

Coleman reflected on his visit with Florida State and talked about what drove him to ultimately make the decision to join the program.

“How transparent they were, and how intentional they were on being real and getting their point across and not trying to you know, sell the dream,” Coleman said. “You are going to come here, develop, and be a better person than when you walked in here and you are also going to win.”

Though he’s moving from one Power Five program to another, Coleman likely sees this change as a step up in both competition and exposure. Florida State should be one of the top 25 teams in college football in 2023. Keon Coleman will likely have a major impact on the Seminoles’ offense and help Florida State achieve another double-digit win season.