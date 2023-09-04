Florida State football put an absolute beating on Brian Kelly and LSU on Saturday. This was not your run of the mill performance that will be topped next week. In fact, what Jordan Travis and Co. did hasn't been accomplished in 55 years.

The Seminoles' 45-point effort tied for the most points allowed by a team in a season opener by an AP Top-5 team since 1936. AKA since college football's Poll Era began, courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info. LSU entered the game ranked #5 in the poll.

The last time an AP Top-5 team allowed that many points in a season opener since Oklahoma did so, also as a #5, in 1968.

It was a stunning final, considering how the game started. #8 Florida State went into halftime trailing 17-14. They took the lead in the 3rd quarter on a one yard touchdown run by quarterback Jordan Travis before breaking the game wide open in the 4th quarter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaheim Bell scored twice, one rushing and one receiving touchdown, as Florida State outscored LSU 21-7 in the game's final quarter to cruise to victory.

Despite being a higher ranked team entering Sunday, LSU had no answer for Florida State's offense. Travis threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one, carving up the Tigers' secondary.

However, the breakout star of the game for Florida State football was easily wide receiver Keon Coleman. After two seasons playing at Michigan State, Coleman entered the transfer portal. He wasted no time showing Seminole fans what he is capable of.

Coleman finished his night with nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He scored from 40 yards, 21 yards, and 7 yards out, and spent the night virtually unguardable.

As for LSU fans, what do they have to look forward to? Well, that Oklahoma team did bounce back to finish their 1968 season ranked #10 in the country. Maybe some inspiration for Brian Kelly and his squad after a long, long night.