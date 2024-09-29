Even before they played a game in the United States this year, the Florida State Seminoles' season was already in shambles. Since returning from Ireland, things haven't gotten much better. In fact, for Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, things have only gone further south.

A rough five game start to DJ U's tenure in Tallahassee reached a crescendo on Saturday night, when the fifth year senior threw three interceptions and was benched late in a 42-16 blowout against the SMU Mustangs, who got a W in their ACC debut.

But before Seminoles fans assume that the move from DJ Uiagalelei to sophomore Brock Glenn is permanent one, they should allow head coach Mike Norvell to provide a little clarity as to why he made the switch when he did.

“DJ, on the last hit, obviously [did] something with his hand. His hand got hit as it was going through, we’ll see where that’s at,” Norvell said after the game, according to Grant Grubbs of On3.com. “In all reality, I was going to make a change anyway to give Brock an opportunity.”

Even though Mike Norvell appeared to try to shift some of the blame off of the shoulders of DJ Uiagalelei, he didn't go as far as endorsing his quarterback for the remainder of the Seminoles season either.

“When you look like we’ve looked offensively the first five weeks, nobody is doing a good job. So whatever that needs to look like moving forward for the best display of who we are and what we can be, that’s got to show up. Obviously, the quarterback's got to play at a high level and be able to make plays to spark the offense and do some of those things. So, yes, we’re going to continue to push and evaluate.”

Although it's been just five games, it's certainly possible that Mike Norvell and the Florida State coaching staff have had enough of an opportunity to evaluate DJ Uiagalelei to know he isn't their guy. After back-to-back competent, yet unspectacular seasons at Clemson and Oregon State, Uiagalelei is back to his old ways, looking far too inaccurate and far too reckless with the football to be leading a team that came into the season with championship aspirations.