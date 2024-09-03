The No. 10 Florida State Football Seminoles are facing absolute disaster in their 2024 season. On Monday, Florida State succumbed to surprising but disastrous 28-13 home loss to the unranked Boston College, putting them in rare territory. The visiting team demolished the FSU defense for 268 yards while new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled for the second straight week and made costly mistakes.

With the loss, Florida State Football have become only the third FBS team in the last 45 years to lose their first two games of the season, despite being heavy favorites, as shared by ESPN SportsCenter on X, formerly Twitter.

What happened to Florida State Football?

Florida State started the second half trailing Boston College 14-6, with the opportunity to make a drive down the field to tie the game or cut the deficit down to one. However, DJ Uiagalelei threw an interception on fourth down, with Max Tucker picking off the errant pass and returning to FSU's seven-yard line.

In only a few plays, Boston College had stretched the lead to 15 and never looked back. While FSU managed to pull within eight after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kentron Poitier, they simply could not stop their opponents' run game. Then, Uiagalelei threw another pass to Poitier for a big gain, but on the very next play the team turned the ball over on downs due to an intentional grounding call.

While Florida State also lost to Georgia Tech, another unranked team, in their season opener, fans could chalk it up to new faces struggling in their first game with their new team. However, this second loss in a row should spell trouble.

The team came out on Monday listless and out of sorts, with Uiagalelei constantly under pressure and throwing inaccurate passes. When he did make accurate and catchable passes, his receivers in turn dropped the ball. Moreover, they had no run game, and their opponents wrecked their defensive line.

Additionally, Florida State also had seven penalties compared to Boston College's one. It's clear from these two games that something is going deeply wrong with FSU and they might have no time to figure it out, much less correct it.

Outlook

Last season, the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite finishing with a 13-1 record. They'd begun this season hoping to avenge the snub, but perhaps they were looking too far ahead, potentially ignoring two lowly teams. However, anything can happen in football, and Florida State Football might pay dearly for getting caught lacking.